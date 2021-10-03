Syam P. Prabhu, Founder and Managing Director of Aurion Image Credit:

When experience and expertise blend together, the implementation gains perfection. Aurion, a top-branded business set-up consultant in the UAE is the perfect example. Driven by more than a decade-long track record and up-to-date market knowledge in company incorporation, Team Aurion stays ahead in its field of activities.

Aurion is a renowned name in the UAE for new company incorporation services in free zones where foreigners can own 100 per cent shares. With a successful track record of over 13 years, Aurion is a pioneer in business set-up consulting and allied services in the UAE. The award-winning company is the registered agent and corporate service provider of 14 major free zones. Guided by Syam P. Prabhu, a postgraduate in law, it has supported more than 4,700 companies from 80 countries to set up their base in the UAE.

The portfolio of services includes company incorporation, residence visa processing, bank account opening assistance, renewal of licences, VAT assistance, Chamber of Commerce registration, tax residence certificate, import/export code, trademark registration, company liquidation, ISO standards consulting, knowledge management, and a host of PRO services required for the investors.

Growing the ecosystem

The UAE is a major trade and commerce hub of the Middle East. With the largest man-made port in the region and one of the world’s busiest airport, the UAE is an ideal destination for investors to set up their base. To provide ample business infrastructure support for the businesses in the region, there are more than 40 free trade zones in the UAE. Aurion assists global companies in setting up a branch/office in the UAE, with expert business consultants helping investors choose the right free zone for their company.

“The free zones are an ideal jurisdiction for expatriates to set up companies that are 100 per cent owned by them,” says Prabhu, Founder and Managing Director of Aurion. “From business registration fee waivers to low-cost three-year licence packages, the UAE free zones have a wide range of attractive options for investors.”

Road ahead

Aurion is witnessing a positive growth trajectory as the UAE is a favourite business centre among global investors.