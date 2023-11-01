The US Federal Reserve kept its key monetary policy rate unchanged at a 22-year-high on Wednesday – the third time it has hit the pause button this year – but left the door open to a further increase in borrowing costs.
"Economic activity expanded at a strong pace in the third quarter," the US central bank said in a policy statement after a two-day meeting in which officials unanimously agreed to leave the benchmark overnight interest rate in the 5.25 per cent to 5.50 per cent range where it has been since July.
After 11 interest rate hikes since March last year, inflation has fallen sharply but remains stubbornly above the Fed's long-run target of 2 percent per year - keeping pressure on officials to consider further policy action.
UAE holds rates steady
Shortly after the Fed's announcement, the UAE Central Bank said it's keeping its interest rate unchanged.
"The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has decided to maintain the Base Rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF) without change at 5.40 per cent,” it said in a statement on X.