UAE businesses stand a chance to win big with NBF

NBF launches Business Banking campaign to reward ambition and growth
At National Bank of Fujairah (NBF), growth is more than just a number on a balance sheet. For more than 40 years, NBF has been a trusted partner to the business community in the UAE. Today, that legacy enters a new chapter with the launch of the bank’s first-ever Business Banking campaign, an initiative designed to reward businesses for building stronger balances and driving sustainable growth.
As the UAE continues to position itself as a global hub for trade and innovation, businesses are expanding, diversifying, and investing in new opportunities. In this thriving, fast-moving environment, financial partners play a critical role in enabling growth. By rewarding businesses that build stronger balances, NBF signals its commitment to long-term partnerships and shared success.
NBF’s latest campaign offers new and existing Business Banking clients a chance to win a BYD Han electric vehicle. To qualify for the draw, scheduled for January 26, 2026, you need to maintain an average balance of Dh1 million in a Business Current or Call Account until November 25. You can increase your chances of winning by getting one additional entry for every Dh2 million in average balance, which is calculated against the June 2025 balance.
Don’t worry if you don’t land a BYD Han. Two lucky clients have the opportunity to win gold bars worth up to Dh25,000 each while ten winners get to take home an Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max each.
Imagine the possibilities: a luxury electric car that symbolises innovation; gold bars that represent enduring value; and the latest technology to keep you connected and ahead.
“At NBF, we believe in rewarding ambition and growth,” says Rehan Ali, Head of Business Banking at NBF. “This campaign is more than just an incentive, it’s a celebration of our Business Banking customers who are driving progress and building stronger financial futures. Whether you’re a long-standing client or new to NBF, we’re excited to support your journey and recognise your success in meaningful ways.”
NBF has helped companies navigate complex challenges and seize opportunities. This campaign reflects that commitment by turning everyday banking into an opportunity to achieve something extraordinary.
For businesses across the UAE, the message is clear. Now is the time to act. Whether you are consolidating your position, or preparing for your next phase of expansion, this campaign offers an opportunity to turn ambition into achievement. It is a chance to align with a bank that values your success and prepares you for the future. Every dirham banked with NBF brings you closer to rewards that reflect your ambition and your confidence in growth.
Open a Business Current or Call Account or grow your existing balance to participate. To learn more visit Nbf.ae
Terms and conditions apply for the campaign. Eligible funds must be new to NBF and not transferred from other NBF accounts and Islamic Escrow and interest-bearing accounts are excluded. Prizes are non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash.
