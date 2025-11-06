UAE businesses stand a chance to win big with NBF

At National Bank of Fujairah (NBF), growth is more than just a number on a balance sheet. For more than 40 years, NBF has been a trusted partner to the business community in the UAE. Today, that legacy enters a new chapter with the launch of the bank’s first-ever Business Banking campaign, an initiative designed to reward businesses for building stronger balances and driving sustainable growth.

As the UAE continues to position itself as a global hub for trade and innovation, businesses are expanding, diversifying, and investing in new opportunities. In this thriving, fast-moving environment, financial partners play a critical role in enabling growth. By rewarding businesses that build stronger balances, NBF signals its commitment to long-term partnerships and shared success.

Rewards up for grabs

NBF’s latest campaign offers new and existing Business Banking clients a chance to win a BYD Han electric vehicle. To qualify for the draw, scheduled for January 26, 2026, you need to maintain an average balance of Dh1 million in a Business Current or Call Account until November 25. You can increase your chances of winning by getting one additional entry for every Dh2 million in average balance, which is calculated against the June 2025 balance.

Don’t worry if you don’t land a BYD Han. Two lucky clients have the opportunity to win gold bars worth up to Dh25,000 each while ten winners get to take home an Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max each.

Imagine the possibilities: a luxury electric car that symbolises innovation; gold bars that represent enduring value; and the latest technology to keep you connected and ahead.