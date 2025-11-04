Systems Limited and Finshape partner to power digital banking innovation in the MEA region

Systems Limited, Middle East & Africa (Techvista Systems), a global technology powerhouse renowned for its deep expertise in banking technology and digital transformation, announced a new strategic partnership with Finshape, a leading European provider of AI-ready digital banking solutions. The signing ceremony took place at GITEX Global 2025.

The collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to unlock new opportunities across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, empowering banks to deliver smarter, more personalised, and seamless customer experiences.

With a strong regional presence and a rich pool of local tech talent, Systems Limited, Middle East & Africa (Techvista Systems) brings decades of experience in building scalable, secure, and innovative technology platforms for the financial services sector.

The company has played a pivotal role in driving the digital transformation of banks across the Middle East, offering end-to-end services that combine domain expertise with advanced engineering capabilities.

Together, the two companies will collaborate on joint initiatives that accelerate digital transformation, co-create customer-centric solutions, and enhance banks’ ability to respond to evolving market and consumer demands. The partnership also aims to foster innovation and support local ecosystems through technology and knowledge sharing.

Finshape, celebrating 34 years of serving financial institutions globally, has established itself as a trusted partner to leading banks in Europe, Middle East, and APAC Hub.