Systems Limited and Finshape partner to power digital banking innovation in the MEA region

The partnership will drive digital transformation and co-create solutions for banks
Systems Limited, Middle East & Africa (Techvista Systems), a global technology powerhouse renowned for its deep expertise in banking technology and digital transformation, announced a new strategic partnership with Finshape, a leading European provider of AI-ready digital banking solutions. The signing ceremony took place at GITEX Global 2025.
The collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to unlock new opportunities across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, empowering banks to deliver smarter, more personalised, and seamless customer experiences.
With a strong regional presence and a rich pool of local tech talent, Systems Limited, Middle East & Africa (Techvista Systems) brings decades of experience in building scalable, secure, and innovative technology platforms for the financial services sector.
The company has played a pivotal role in driving the digital transformation of banks across the Middle East, offering end-to-end services that combine domain expertise with advanced engineering capabilities.
Together, the two companies will collaborate on joint initiatives that accelerate digital transformation, co-create customer-centric solutions, and enhance banks’ ability to respond to evolving market and consumer demands. The partnership also aims to foster innovation and support local ecosystems through technology and knowledge sharing.
Finshape, celebrating 34 years of serving financial institutions globally, has established itself as a trusted partner to leading banks in Europe, Middle East, and APAC Hub.
With its AI-ready Digital Bank Operating System (DBOS), Finshape unifies IT and business to enable seamless customer experience across every channel, AI-powered personalisation, and future-proof architecture that will allow banks to gain sovereignty, not only vendor independence.
“Finshape’s deep domain expertise and AI-driven innovation align seamlessly with our vision to reshape how financial institutions approach digital transformation,” said Khurram Majeed, General Manager - Middle East & Africa at Systems Limited (Techvista Systems).
“As the GCC banking landscape evolves at a transformative pace, institutions need partners who not only understand technology, but also the nuances of customer behaviour, regulatory frameworks, and operational resilience. Together, we aim to accelerate the region’s journey towards intelligent, adaptive digital banking ecosystems that drive lasting value, enhance personalization, and unlock new sources of growth.”
“Our partnership with System Systems Limited, Middle East & Africa (Techvista Systems) opens a new chapter in Finshape’s journey across the GCC,” said Alain Vansnick, CSO and Partnership Director, Finshape.
“With Systems’ regional expertise and strong engineering talent, and Finshape’s proven digital banking expertise, we’re set to help banks deliver customer experiences that truly engage and empower customers in every interaction with the bank.”
“This partnership reinforces Finshape’s commitment to empowering banks across the Middle East with future-proof and human-centric digital solutions,” said Tamás Braun, Head of New Business, Finshape.
“By joining forces with Systems Limited – Middle East & Africa (Techvista Systems), we’re combining local expertise with global innovation to help financial institutions in the GCC accelerate transformation and stay ahead in an evolving digital era.”
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.