US Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged ahead of key midterm elections

Prices have also been driven by an investment boom in artificial intelligence (AI) technology and the build-out of huge data centers to support it.

The Fed has missed its long-term two-percent target for inflation for more than five years, with households and businesses battered by sustained price increases.

Most investors expected the Fed to hold interest rates steady at 3.75% to 4.00%, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, a month after its first rate increase in three years, when it raised borrowing costs by 25 basis points and signalled another hike this year.

Still, key policymakers at the Fed - including Warsh - have signaled that they did not see an urgency to raise rates again immediately.

US consumer inflation came in hotter than expected in September, clocking in at 3.7 percent, edging back towards a three-year high established in May.

Trump's handling of the economy has been a key issue throughout the campaign, with working-class households across the country struggling to make ends meet despite largely stable overall economic growth.

The Fed's decision comes six days ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, in which the Democratic Party is seeking to wrest control of both houses of Congress from Trump's Republicans.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.