Dubai: UAE Banks Federation (UBF) has announced taht it will collaborate to accelerate efforts to further develop the skills of UAE nationals and increase their recruitment in vital managerial and leadership positions across the sector.

UBF’s quarterly CEOs Advisory Council meeting was held yesterday and Chaired by AbdulAziz, decided to work closely member banks to speed up Emiratisation efforts.

“The banking industry is a key pillar of the UAE economy, and is playing a pivotal role in ensuring the nation successfully delivers on the Emiratisation-related objectives of UAE Vision 2021. There is an abundance of smart, talented, and creative UAE nationals in this country, and we have a collective responsibility to foster and nurture them to reach their greatest potential and provide them with the opportunities they deserve. We have laid the groundwork for them to thrive in the banking sector, and I have no doubt that they will fulfill their aspirations and be the driving force behind the country’s future success and prosperity,” said Al Ghurair.

UBF also announced that for the first time it will strategically partner with Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) for the upcoming FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival between 21 – 23 October 2019. This year’s edition will be one of the largest FinTech events, hosting thousands of participants for three days of engaging discussions and interactive sessions.