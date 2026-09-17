UAE residents can invest from Dh1,000 in new five-year government T-Sukuk

“The exceptional demand for the inaugural offering demonstrated strong confidence in the UAE’s sovereign instruments. We will continue working in close coordination with our financial partners, receiving banks and financial markets to provide a seamless and transparent digital investment experience that ensures ease of access and liquidity for investors, while strengthening the foundations of the national financial ecosystem and supporting its leadership in developing innovative and sustainable financing solutions.”

“The programme goes beyond being a government financial instrument. It serves as a key pillar in supporting long-term financial planning and fostering a culture of saving and secure investment, in direct alignment with the objectives of the Year of Family 2026 to build a more sustainable financial future for individuals and families across the UAE.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.