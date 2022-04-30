Dubai: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has announced that the new Dh5 and Dh10 banknotes have entered circulation in the UAE.
To promote public awareness of the new denominations and increase their circulation, the CBUAE – in collaboration with the UAE Banks Federation (UBF) – has provided the new Dh5, Dh10 and Dh50 notes through participating banks’ ATMs.
Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Bank of Sharjah are amongst the national banks to programme their ATMs for the new denominations.
The new denominations have been replenished to dedicated ATMs from participating banks across the country, each of whom will contact their customers to guide them on the locations of the ATMs that supply the new banknotes along with the other denominations.