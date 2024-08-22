Dubai: The license of remittance firm Muthoot Exchange to operate in the UAE has been revoked.

This was confirmed by the UAE Central Bank, which said it had 'struck its (Muthoot exchange) name off the Register, pursuant to Article 137 (1) of the Decretal Federal Law No. (14) of 2018 regarding the Central Bank & Organisation of Financial Institutions and Activities, and its amendments'.

Muthoot Exchange was licensed incorporated in 2010 to offer remittance and other services in the UAE. It is subsidiary of one of the biggest non banking financial services firms in India.

The UAE Central Bank decided to terminate the license after Muthoot Exchange 'failed' to maintain its paid-up capital and equity to the level required by the applicable standards and regulations.