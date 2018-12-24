The total assets of CB increased by Dh132 bn during the first 11 months of the year, a growth of 6.1 per cent as compared to December 2017, while Islamic banks' assets stood at Dh579.2 bn, by the end of November, 5.3 per cent up from the end of 2017, bringing total conventional and Islamic banking assets to Dh2.855 trillion by the end of November 2018.