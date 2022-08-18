Dubai: The UAE Central Bank has introduced a certificate programme for those operating as ‘risk-based supervision professionals’. The Advanced Executive Certificate represents the second level of the regulator’s internal supervisory certification programme.
The objective is to enhance the skills of Central Bank supervisors who examine licensed financial institutions in the UAE, within a risk-based supervisory framework. Since its launch in 2021, 46 UAE National supervisors completed the Executive Certificate Level 1, and are eligible to join the Advanced Executive Certificate. The programme is designed to enable supervisors to pursue either the ‘prudential’ stream or the ‘conduct risk’ stream to build the relevant specialist skills.
Twelve UAE national examiners and supervisors are registered in the first cohort of this intensive programme, which is designed to equip them with tools and insights in assessing prudential risks. Further cohorts are planned to ensure examiners and supervisors continue to be ‘equipped with robust knowledge and skills to effectively supervise licensed financial institutions’.
“The launch of this intensive programme is part of the Central Bank’s efforts to achieve effective supervision on licensed financial institutions by its examiners and supervisors, which would contribute to the UAE’s financial stability,” said Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor. “Through the Advanced Certificate programme, we seek to empower our examiners with various risk-related skills to raise their level of efficiency in line with the Emiratisation agenda of the UAE.”
The programme is accredited by the Institute of Bankers (IOB), a recognised college of the University College Dublin and a leading institute in training bankers and bank supervisors.