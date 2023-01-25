Abu Dhabi: The investments of banks operating in the UAE exceeded Dh511 billion at the end of November 2022, the highest level in 13 months and a 7.7 per cent increase compared to Dh474.5 billion in the year-ago period, according to the latest statistics of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE).
According to statistics, securities that are debts to third parties, or bonds, accounted for the largest share of banks’ investments by more than 49.1 per cent, reaching Dh250.9 billion at the end of November, an increase of 4.5 per cent on a monthly basis, compared to Dh240.1 billion in the previous year.
The share of banks’ investments in securities held to maturity amounted to some 39.3 per cent of total investments, reaching Dh200.8 billion at the end of November 2022. This was an annual increase of 76 per cent compared to 114 billion in November 2021, and a monthly increase of some 2.9 per cent compared to Dh195.1 billion in October 2022.
The banks’ investments in stocks totalled Dh12.2 billion in November 2022, a monthly increase of around 4.3 per cent, compared to some Dh11.7 billion in October 2022. It also decreased on an annual basis by around 12.9 per cent.
The statistics also showed that the other banks’ investments totalled Dh47.2 billion at the end of last November. This was an annual increase of 4.7 per cent, compared to Dh45.1 billion in November 2021, and a monthly increase of 0.85 per cent, compared to Dh46.8 billion in October 2022, as well as an increase of 10.8 per cent over the first 11 months of 2022, compared to about Dh42.6 billion in December 2021.