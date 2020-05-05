Headquarters of First Abu Dhabi Bank. The UAE’s banking sector remains strong and resilient despite several challenges posed by global economic developments last year, according to the 2019 annual report of the Central Bank of UAE (CBUAE). Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The UAE’s banking sector remains strong and resilient despite several challenges posed by global economic developments last year, according to the 2019 annual report of the Central Bank of UAE (CBUAE).

“Despite the turbulent external environment, the UAE’s banking sector remained sound in 2019 with strong levels of capital and liquidity,” said Abdulhamid Saeed the Governor of CBUAE, in his message in the 2019 annual report.

Looking ahead, the Governor said the banking sector will be facing a more challenging year 2020.

“The outlook for 2020 is uncertain, marked by the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, both in terms of human lives, health and the economic activity,” said Saeed.

“The strength and resilience of the banking sector will be tested, and the CBUAE shall continue to play its role in terms of guiding the banking sector through this period, with active intervention and support in various facets ranging from liquidity, capital adequacy and other policy measures to ensure we continue to help the business environment in the UAE, with a special focus on small and medium enterprises.”

Balance sheet growth

The UAE’s banking sector witnessed major progress on banking consolidation last year with 7.5 per cent growth in gross assets of banks to Dh3.08 trillion.

Total credit grew 6.2 per cent in 2019 to 1.75 trillion compared to Dh1.65 trillion in 2018. For the underlying domestic credit, the lending growth was mainly driven by lending to the Government sector, which increased by 34 per cent as well as to Government Related Entities GREs, which rose by 10 per cent.

Islamic banks have a share of 18.6 per cent in the total assets and 20.8 per cent in the total gross financing of the banking system.

Total domestic credit grew 5.5 per cent to Dh1.59 trillion. The central bank said, despite the decline in lending to individuals the increase in credit to private corporates led to a rise in overall credit growth to the private sector. The sectors with the highest year on year growth were Manufacturing; Electricity, Gas and Water; Transport, Storage and Communication, and Financial Institutions (excluding banks).

Islamic banks have a share of 18.6 per cent in the total assets and 20.8 per cent in the total gross financing of the banking system.

The sectors experiencing a decline in credit on year on year basis as at the end of 2019 were Agriculture, Mining and Quarrying, Construction and Real Estate, Trade, and all others.

On the liability side, customer deposits in UAE banks increased by 6.5 per cent year on year to reach Dh1,87 trillion. Almost 90 per cent of total deposits are held by residents. The increase in resident deposits was essentially due to the change in private sector deposits, which increased by Dh48.5 billion, in addition to the rise in GRE deposits by Dh36.6 billion.

Deposits by the type of banks, i.e. conventional vs. Islamic banks represent 78.5 per cent and 21.5 per cent of total deposits at the end of 2019, respectively. Meanwhile, the share of national and foreign banks deposits represents 88.6 per cent and 11.4 per cent, respectively.

Asset quality

For the year 2019, the UAE banking sector reported a net non-performing loan ratio of 2.4 per cent. During the year, the CBUAE continued to evaluate banks’ management of credit, liquidity and capital related risks through its annual banking system stress-test exercise to ensure the resilience of the banking sector.

All UAE national banks and four foreign banks operating in the UAE participated in the stress test. The results of the stress tests served as an input to banking supervision and their supervisory actions where relevant. In addition, the CBUAE conducted thematic stress tests during the year focusing on liquidity and Government Related Enterprises (GRE).

Financial soundness

According to the central bank annual report, banks operating in the UAE remain well capitalised, with an average capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 17.7 per cent, tier 1 capital ratio at 16.5 per cent, and common equity tier 1 ratio (CET 1) at 14.7 per cent, by the end of 2019.

The loan to deposit (L/D) ratio for the whole banking system decreased slightly to 94 per cent by December 2019. Eligible liquid assets, as a ratio of total liabilities, increased to reach 18.1 per cent at the end of December 2019. This level of liquid assets constitutes an adequate buffer as it is well above the 10% regulatory minimum required by the CBUAE.

The level of total liquid assets at banks as at the end of December 2019 stood at Dh455.9 billion, or Dh48.3 billion higher compared to the end of December 2018, which corresponds to a 12 per cent increase.

Emirates NBD, one of the largest banks in the UAE completed the acquisition of Turkey’s Denizbank from Russia’s Sberbank in 2019.