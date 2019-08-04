It will be from Saturday, August 10, until Tuesday, August 13

Photo for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: The UAE banking sector holiday on the occasion of Eid Al Adha will be from Saturday, August 10, until Tuesday, August 13, it was announced on Sunday.

On August 1, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court confirmed that the Dhu Al Hijja moon was sighted and announced that Friday was the first day of the Haj month.

Since the Dhu Al Hijja moon was sighted on Thursday, accordingly, August 11 will be the first day of Eid Al Adha.

Eid Al Adha always falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijja, one day after the Arafat Day, according to the Islamic lunar calendar.

Earlier, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) announced a four-day holiday for both the public and private sector in the UAE, from 9th to 12th of Dhu Al Hijja.