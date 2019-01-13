Tadawul, the Middle East’s largest stock exchange, unveiled plans for a public offering in 2014, hiring HSBC Holdings Plc as financial adviser in 2016. It was meant to take place in 2018, but people with knowledge of the matter said in April that it’s been pushed back to this year at the earliest. That’s on hopes that the inclusion of Saudi stocks in indexes compiled by FTSE Russell and MSCI Inc. could boost the company’s value.