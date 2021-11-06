Narrowing deficits

Moody’s expects Saudi Arabia’s fiscal deficit to narrow sharply in 2021 to less than 2.5 per cent of GDP from 11.2 per cent of GDP in 2020 and to remain close to balance in the next several years. Consequently, the government’s debt burden will decline below 29 per cent of GDP at the end of this year and further to around 25 per cent of GDP by 2025 from 32.5 per cent of GDP in 2020, reversing most of the pandemic-related erosion of the government’s balance sheet.

Moody’s expects that some of the 2020 spending cuts will be permanent, facilitating further reductions in overall spending during 2021-23 as the pandemic-related fiscal support is gradually withdrawn. Moody’s expects that overall spending will likely decline by around 6 per cent this year, whereas the draft 2022 budget targets another 6 per cent reduction (equivalent to around 2 per cent of GDP) next year, despite higher oil prices, which in the past often led to increases in expenditure.