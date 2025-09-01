Tarun Mathur, Co-founder of Policybazaar, said: “We’ve built a digital-first reinsurance ecosystem that reduces friction, provides transparency, and allows insurers to make faster, data-led decisions. Markets like the UAE are dynamic and open to innovation, and our platform will help insurers manage complex risks more efficiently.”

The platform uses digital tools, data analytics, and actuarial insights to support insurers across property, marine, liability, cyber, and climate-linked risks. It aims to deliver faster, more transparent facultative and treaty placements, addressing efficiency and capacity gaps in the region.

Qatar: Insurers are diversifying beyond energy into specialty lines such as cyber and health, with GWP rising 17% in H1 2025. Regulatory reforms are boosting demand for efficient placements.

UAE: Gross Written Premiums rose from Dh53.4 billion in 2023 to Dh64.8 billion in 2024 (+21.4%). Dubai International Financial Centre alone generated $3.5 billion in reinsurance premiums (+35%). Insurers are increasingly seeking digital, data-driven platforms for complex health, cyber, and liability risks.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.