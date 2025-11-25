GOLD/FOREX
Now, you can pay UAE government fines and service fees in easy instalments

Ministry of Finance, Tabby tie up to boost payment flexibility

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
The UAE Ministry of Finance aims to simplify process of paying federal government services fees and fines.
Dubai: Paying government service fees and fines in the UAE just got easier. The Ministry of Finance (MoF), announced on Tuesday, that it has partnered with Tabby to let customers settle federal government payments through flexible monthly instalments. This marks a first-of-its-kind collaboration between the two entities.

Under the new service, Tabby will settle the full payment with the respective government body upfront, while customers repay Tabby in instalments over an agreed period, MoF explained in a statement.

Making payments more flexible

The agreement supports the Ministry’s goal to modernise payment systems and improve the customer experience through financial innovation.

The service, based on the popular “Buy Now, Pay Later” model, covers all federal government entities and offers customers the option to manage their financial commitments more flexibly.

The Ministry also confirmed that the partnership ensures highly competitive commission rates, payable only by customers who opt to use the instalment service.

