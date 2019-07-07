Fund raised Dh507m in subscriptions within two weeks of its launch

Dubai: Noor Bank has announced that it entered into a successful collaboration with Azimut (DIFC) Limited to launch the largest US-dollar Islamic fixed maturity plan (FMP) in the UAE under a Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) domiciliation.

Azimut (DIFC) Limited is an asset management company regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and a full subsidiary of Azimut Group Holding, a leading European independent asset manager with assets under management (AUM) in excess of US$62.0 billion (Dh227 billion) across a global network of 18 offices.

Raising Dh507 million in subscriptions within two weeks of its launch, the FMP that will mature in four years is set to provide an income of five per cent per annum through investing in a professionally managed sukuk portfolio.