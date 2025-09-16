Mashreq launches full-service digital bank in Pakistan

The bank, Mashreq Bank Pakistan, will operate as a fully Shariah-compliant digital retail bank offering both individual and SME banking solutions. The services, including Mashreq NEO for individuals and Mashreq NEOBiz for businesses, promise 24/7 mobile-first, paperless banking, zero-fee ATM withdrawals, AI-driven risk controls, and free debit cards. The platform also facilitates account opening for overseas Pakistanis in the UAE, enabling seamless remittances.

Ahmed Abdelaal, Group CEO, added that Pakistan’s progressive regulatory framework for digital banking, growing tech adoption, and youthful population make it a strategic market for Mashreq’s expansion. “The launch reflects our commitment to long-term investment, financial innovation, and inclusive growth,” he said.

Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Mashreq Chairman, emphasized the long-standing UAE-Pakistan relationship and said, “Pakistan is a story of resilience and sustained ambition, and we’re here because the future is promising. We want to help build it.”

Mashreq has committed $100 million by 2025 to support its Pakistan operations, including its Global Capability Centre (Mashreq Global Network, MGN), which employs over 415 professionals in technology, compliance, credit, HR, and customer experience. The workforce is expected to double in the coming years, strengthening Pakistan’s position as a hub for digital financial innovation.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.