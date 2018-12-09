The second of my lessons concerns the concept of discovery as opposed to planning. Evidence shows that most winning strategies in the corporate world are not really contained in a three-year strategic plan, but rather can be attributed to a “discovery” the company made along the way. Examples abound. Facebook started as a social network application, and only when the number of users crossed a threshold did the idea materialise to make it a platform open to developers. Honda Motors planned to sell big motorcycles in the US and ended up discovering the market for small minibikes. Trader Joe’s, an American chain of neighbourhood grocery stores, originally started off as a specialty retailer selling cigarettes and ammunition. Many entrepreneurial firms discover a strategy far better than what the founders had envisioned.