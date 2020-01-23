India's Yes Bank needs help and needs it fast. There is heavy speculation that State Bank of India could help out. Pictured here is a Yes Bank branch in Mumbai. Image Credit: Agency

Mumbai (Bloomberg): The head of India’s biggest lender said he’s certain “some solutions will emerge” to steady Yes Bank Ltd., which has been on a prolonged quest to raise new capital.

“Yes Bank is a significant player in the market with an almost $40 billion balance-sheet,” State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar said in Davos. “I have a feeling that it will not be allowed to fail.”

Kumar’s statement follows speculation that the government, which controls State Bank of India, may ask the lender to play a role in bailiing out the private-sector Yes Bank. However, last month Kumar said it was “out of the question that SBI will do anything for Yes Bank.”

Plumetting

Yes Bank’s shares have plunged more than 80 per cent over the past year amid worries about its asset quality and uncertainty about its efforts to raise new capital. It’s trying to shore up a core equity capital ratio that’s barely above a regulatory minimum of 8 per cent.

“Further prolonging the capital raise could create panic among credit investors, potentially causing unwanted liquidity pressure for the bank,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Diksha Gera wrote in a report.