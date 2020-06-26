Branches will be repurposed and jobs cut as UK bank bets big on such a switch

With up to 35,000 redundancies on the cards, HSBC wants to fast-track a complete makeover. Already, 90% of transactions are handled electronically. Image Credit: Agency

London: HSBC Holdings is planning to shift services away from its branches in a push to make more of its customers migrate to its digital and mobile channels as it embarks on a massive cost and jobs cutting programme.

The bank, which is planning to cut 35,000 jobs to trim costs, is seeking to double the number of mobile users by 2022, which could generate more revenue per customer.

Part of that will mean branch services that can be done digitally, such as opening accounts and making simple investments, are increasingly handled on mobile and other devices, meaning fewer staff will be there to meet and greet customers, according to Kevin Martin, head of digital transformation of its wealth and personal banking business.

The employees in place will instead focus on more complex transactions such as family planning, life insurance and mortgage loans, while the bank will strive to do away with paperwork and signatures wherever possible.

Free up space

This will also allow the lender to set aside more space for its customers, increasing separation and safety in the post-pandemic age. "All of that was already underway," Martin said. "This crisis has probably accelerated it."

The shift comes at a precarious time for the global banking industry, which is being walloped by a surge in bad debt after years of struggling with rock-bottom interest rates. Lenders such as HSBC have pounced on the lockdown to pick up the pace of their digital transformations in a bid to reduce costs in their interactions with customers.

$ 4.5 billion What HSBC expects to save over next three years

Some cost gains

"All the industry is going to struggle for a while in terms of margin on deposits," said Martin, who is also chief operating officer of the unit. "What I would say though is that the cost to service our customers on average will decrease."

In Asia, major consumer banks including Citigroup Inc. and Standard Chartered Plc are also seeing a surge in demand for digital services for everything from wealth management to insurance. HSBC is seeking to trim $4.5 billion in costs over the next three years. The programme was last week revived by the lender after being put on pause due to the virus outbreak.

The branch transformation by HSBC could mark a final push into becoming nearly an all-digital bank. Almost 90 per cent of its global transactions are already handled remotely and electronically.