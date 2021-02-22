Dubai: HSBC Plc. on Monday announced the appointment of Stephen Moss, the CEO of Middle East North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region.
Stephen will relocate to Dubai and will begin the role on April 4, subject to regulatory approval. He will continue as the HSBC executive accountable for the bank’s relationship with the Saudi British Bank (SABB), the banking group said in a statement.
Moss’ appointment comes along with several other top level management changes at HSBC.
Nuno Matos is confirmed as the CEO of Wealth and Personal Banking with immediate effect. As a consequence of this appointment, Colin Bell is appointed CEO of HBEU (HSBC Europe and HSBC Bank plc) with immediate effect. Colin has been Group Chief Compliance Officer for the past four years and has led the Group Transformation programme since early 2020.
Michael Roberts will extend his responsibilities and take on leadership of HSBC’s businesses in the US, Canada and Latin America. He is appointed CEO, US and Americas, with effect from Monday, April 5, subject to regulatory approval. He will continue with his existing responsibilities as CEO of HSBC Bank USA.
Bell, Roberts and Moss will continue to report directly to Noel Quinn, Group CEO, in their new roles and will remain members of the Group Executive Committee (GEC). In an expansion to his current remit, Ewen Stevenson will assume responsibility for the Group’s transformation programme, effective immediately and its mergers and acquisitions agenda, from April.
HSBC will announce full year results on Tuesday.