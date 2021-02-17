Dubai: Dubai International Financial Centre has welcomed global payment technology provider Adyen, a company that has a market capitalisation of €66.4 billion and processed over €303.6 billion worth of transactions in 2020.
Dutch firm Adyen announced their expansion into the Middle East in November 2020 and selected the DIFC as the location for their regional headquarters, due to the Centre’s regional reach and comprehensive ecosystem.
“Adyen has selected DIFC as their regional office for the Middle East. They are joining the region’s largest, most innovative and forward thinking community of more than 2,500 financial related businesses who are working with us to shape the future of the industry. We are confident that our connectivity, ecosystem, infrastructure, laws and regulations will help them expand successfully across the region,” said Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC.
Expanding to Dubai complements Adyen’s presence in other leading financial cities across the world such as New York, London, Hong Kong, Singapore and Tokyo.
The move will enable Adyen's existing merchant base to launch operations in the region seamlessly, whilst providing merchants from the region with frictionless access to the full strength of the Adyen platform.
“Being part of DIFC’s ecosystem will help Adyen build out our offering to support the needs of both international as well as local merchants”, said Sander Maertens, Head of Middle East at Adyen. “Opportunities in the Middle East region are prevalent. We are looking forward to growing in the region and DIFC was the natural choice for Adyen.”