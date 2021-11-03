Dubai: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has priced its second ‘green bond’ deal from a MENA issuer in Swiss francs. The 2oo million five-year bond was priced at 0.1475 per cent.
This is FAB’s second Swiss francs green bond issuance this year, following a 260 million five-year bond in January 2021. The bank today also announced the issuance of a five-year $30 million green bond, bringing total green issuances to $1.36 billion overall across Swiss franc, US dollar , Chinese yuan renminbi and Hong Kong dollar.
“In the backdrop of the COP26 climate summit, the issuance reflects a broader shift in demand for high-quality sustainable finance solutions,” said Rula AlQadi, Managing Director and Head of Group Funding at FAB.