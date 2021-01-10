Dubai: Emirates NBD became the first bank in the region to allow new customers to have their identity documents verified using contactless Near-Field-Communication (NFC) technology when opening a bank account via its Mobile Banking App.
The bank's TruID solution uses NFC technology to read information from embedded chips in the documents and seamlessly extract data to autofill a digital account application. The customer is then prompted to take a selfie within the app to complete the process.
Emirates NBD's TruID digital identity verification solution was developed as part of the bank's collaboration with fintechs VisionLabs and Smart Engines.
Apple users can have their biometric passports read using the NFC technology, while Android users can avail electronic reading of both Emirates ID and their biometric passports.
“As a front-runner in digital banking innovation, Emirates NBD continues to leverage technology to deliver superior customer experiences. Our mobile account opening service is being increasingly used by customers to open a new account instantly from their smartphones and this new verification solution ensures a more secure and robust process,” Suvo Sarkar, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management
An early mover in banking digitization and innovation, Emirates NBD's advanced digital infrastructure has enabled it to continue offering seamless banking services to customers despite COVID-19 related restrictions.