“This transaction marks a significant milestone for Emirates NBD and reinforces our long-term commitment to India. As one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, India represents a key pillar of our international strategy. Through our partnership with RBL Bank, we are well-positioned to deepen cross-border connectivity and support trade, investment and financial flows between India and the wider region.”

“The successful completion of this landmark transaction reflects the strength of the strategic partnership between the UAE and India, built on decades of cooperation, mutual trust and shared economic ambitions," said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Emirates NBD. "It also underscores the commitment of both nations’ leadership to strengthening trade, investment and financial ties. Through our partnership with RBL Bank, Emirates NBD is proud to support this vision and further reinforce its role as a trusted financial bridge between the UAE and India.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.