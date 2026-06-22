Four decades of watching banking cycles teaches you to distinguish the genuinely significant from the merely large. This is both. Emirates NBD has been clear that this is not a private equity play with a five-year exit clock — it is a long-term institutional commitment, the kind measured in decades. That arc, from the State Bank of India helping light the first torch in Dubai in 1963 to Emirates NBD now deploying billions into a Mumbai-born bank, is not merely poetic. It is the most powerful argument for why this deal belongs in a different category entirely.