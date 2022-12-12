Top Dubai lender Emirates NBD announced some changes to its top-level team on Monday.
Suvo Sarkar, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management, will retire after a decade-long tenure at Emirates NBD. He will be succeeded by Marwan Hadi.
Ahmed Al Qassim, currently Group Head of Corporate and Institutional Banking and member of the bank’s Group Executive Committee, will expand his role to include Global Markets, Treasury and Research to become the Group Head of Wholesale Banking.
Ammar Al Haj has been appointed as Group Treasurer and Head of Global Markets.
Aazar Ali Khwaja, formerly serving as Group Head of Global Markets & Treasury, has been appointed as Group Head of International & Advisor to the Group CEO for DenizBank.
Formerly serving as Senior Executive Vice-President and Group Head – International & Group Strategy, Neeraj Makin, will now be responsible for leading the bank’s newly approved Corporate Venture Capital Fund, with an increased focus on merger and acquisition opportunities across the Group.
Commenting on the appointments, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Emirates NBD, said: “I am delighted to announce this series of new appointments within Emirates NBD, reflecting our focus on elevating leaders who embody our core values. We are confident that under the stewardship of our new leadership team, we will be able to capitalise on the many growth opportunities ahead of us and continue to strengthen our position as a leading bank in the region.”