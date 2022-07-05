Dubai: US based BNY Mellon has aligned with Emirates NBD to offer clients access to UAE capital markets infrastructure and technology.
The UAE is currently recording a sharp scale up of its capital markets through IPOs and market-related reforms. Companies are raising the equity that foreign investors can hold, and two companies in fact recently moved to allow up to 100 per cent ownership.
We will help create the infrastructure to capture long-term value from the UAE’s financial ecosystem, increase operational efficiencies and investor access.
BNY Mellon works with a wide range of sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, governments, and other clients in the region. “The alliance brings Emirates NBD’s on-ground strengths, reach and long-standing reputation as a trusted financial services partner in the UAE together with BNY Mellon’s global expertise as the world’s largest custodian to create a win-win proposition for regional and overseas investors alike,” said Shayne Nelson, Group CEO at the Dubai entity.