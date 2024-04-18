The new financing facility further strengthens the bank’s balance sheet by increasing its ability to support its clients as well as its own strategic growth ambitions.

Farid AlMulla, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Islamic, said: “We are extremely pleased to conclude this landmark facility, that further underscores Emirates Islamic’s position as one of the leading Shariah-compliant banks in the UAE. As a prominent local Islamic bank, Emirates Islamic remains committed to contributing to the UAE’s progress by spearheading innovations in the Islamic banking sector and creating innovative Shariah-compliant products and services that adhere to the highest standards of ethical banking.”