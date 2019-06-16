Dubai: Emirates Investment Bank announced on Sunday the appointment of Imad Bou Khouzam as interim chief executive officer of the bank after the former CEO resigned from his role in early May 2019.
Bou Khouzam currently serves as the bank’s chief financial officer, a role he has occupied since 2017. He has over 24 years of experience in banking and finance across the Middle East and North Africa.
Emirates Investment Bank is publicly listed on the Dubai Financial Market, but trading on its shares has been suspended since early November 2018, as per market data. The bank had reported a 38 per cent year-on-year decline in its profits for the first quarter of 2019, which reached Dh9.3 million as impairment costs rose and income fell.