Dubai regulator fines company Dh1.67 million for operating without registration

Although incorporated in DIFC with activities listed as management consultancy and document clearing services, the company had never been authorised by the DFSA or registered as a DNFBP.

The regulator found that the company acted as a formation agent for legal entities and provided registered offices, business addresses and administrative services without the necessary registration.

The DIFC-based company, known as HWW DIFC, provided company service provider (CSP) services to 71 clients between August 2018 and February 2025, despite never being registered with the DFSA as a Designated Non-Financial Business or Profession (DNFBP).

Dubai: The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has imposed a Dh1.67 million ($454,367) financial penalty on HAYMAN-WOODWARD GLOBAL MOBILITY SERVICES (DIFC) LTD. for providing company formation and related services without the required regulatory registration.

Linning said the regulator has zero tolerance for breaches that compromise its anti-money laundering framework and would continue taking enforcement action to protect the integrity of DIFC's financial system.

“Registration as a DNFBP enables the DFSA to monitor these activities and ensure that appropriate safeguards are in place,” he said.

The regulator said the company breached Article 71A(1) of the Regulatory Law 2004, which prohibits businesses from carrying out designated activities in or from DIFC without the required registration.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.