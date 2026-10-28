Dubai regulator fines Moody’s Middle East unit Dh2.15 million

Moody’s Investors Service Middle East Limited agreed to settle the matter and received an early settlement discount. Without that discount, the fine would have been $836,892, the regulator said.

Between December 2023 and May 2026, the company reported seven incidents of inadvertent data disclosures to the DFSA. Four involved confidential data being disclosed to external recipients.

The regulator said the credit rating agency had insufficient systems and controls to safeguard data confidentiality and failed to ensure that employees did not disclose confidential information.

The DFSA said the full details of the case are set out in a decision notice available through the regulatory actions section of its website.

Linning said agencies must maintain effective systems and controls and build a strong culture of data confidentiality among employees to safeguard data integrity, investor confidence and trust in financial services.

“They must ensure all such information is protected from unauthorised access or disclosure, which could harm the integrity, stability, and orderly functioning of financial markets.”

“Credit Rating Agencies such as Moody’s Investors Service Middle East Limited are entrusted by issuers with confidential and market-sensitive data in relation to their rating activities,” he said.

The company has held a DFSA credit rating agency licence since December 31, 2012. Its work involves handling large volumes of information, including highly sensitive and confidential data concerning public and private companies, governments and other counterparties.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.