Doha Bank said on Sunday its veteran CEO Raghavan Seetharaman has resigned, ending his 15-year career at the Qatar-based lender.
The bank did not give further details on the resignation in a brief statement on Sunday.
Seetharaman was appointed in 2007. Before joining Doha Bank, he was an assistant general manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Doha Bank is one of Qatar’s largest lenders with a market capitalisation of $2.2 billion. The bank’s shares fell 0.9 per cent while the country’s benchmark index advanced. The shares decreased to 2.64 riyals from 2.66 riyals in the previous session.