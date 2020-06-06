Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)On Saturday reported sustained performance in the reinsurance sector. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading international financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, On Saturday reported sustained performance in the reinsurance sector.

The sector grew by 17.4 per cent in 2019, representing the highest volume of premiums ever written in the market, further reinforcing the Centre’s position as the leading reinsurance hub in the region. The DIFC confirmed that Gross Written Premiums (GWP) for Q1 2020 reached $472 million, on par with the same period during Q1 2019, reflecting continued industry stability and resilience.

The premiums cover different areas including marine, aviation, transport, health, property damage and liability, alongside other sectors. This growth was characterised by reinsurers, coverholders, managing general agents, and reinsurance brokers prioritising DIFC’s world-class enabling and dynamic business environment over other global financial centres to gain access to the MEASA region.

Regional reinsurance hub

During the last 16 years, DIFC has emerged as the leading reinsurance hub in MEASA region. It is now home to more than 100 registered insurance, reinsurance, captive firms and insurance-related entities serving the market, including three of the top five global insurance companies. The Centre has attracted world-renowned global companies including Munich Re, Lloyd’s, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty, RGA, Korean Re, AIG, Zurich, Marsh, and AON.

Arif Amiri

“Our strong performance in reinsurance sector in Q1 2020 and throughout 2019 stems from our long standing commitment to the sector. Whilst providing the most proven legal and regulatory frameworks for insurance and reinsurance leaders in the region, our approach also allows InsurTech start-ups to collaborate with top reinsurance leaders in DIFC to address tomorrow’s requirements,” said Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Authority.

InsureTech

The recent emergence of InsurTech pioneers now represent a total of 10 insurance-related institutions registered at the Centre. As part of DIFC’s vision to shape the future of finance, InsurTech is transforming the industry through developments through digitalisation, innovation and collaboration. Start-ups are able to collaborate with insurance and reinsurance leaders to deliver solutions that address the growing requirements for the future insurance industry including AIG, AXA Gulf, Cigna Insurance Middle East S.A.L., Insurance House, MetLife, Noor Takaful (Ethical Insurance) and Zurich Insurance Company Ltd (DIFC.

“As part of our focus on shaping the future of finance, we are embracing digitalisation, collaboration and talent which can deliver large-scale changes in the sector and create the next generation of financial services professionals. This is especially important as the insurance sector continues to evolve which requires us to be in a position to meet the industry’s evolving requirements, underlining our commitment to leading reinsurance sector growth in the region,” said Amiri.