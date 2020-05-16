Oman's capital city Muscat. The total deposits in the banking sector in the Sultanate of Oman grew by 4.8 per cent to reach RO 24.1 billion ($62.62 billion) at the end of March 2020, reported the Omani News Agency. Image Credit: AP

Abu Dhabi: The total deposits in the banking sector in the Sultanate of Oman grew by 4.8 per cent to reach RO 24.1 billion ($62.62 billion) at the end of March 2020, reported the Omani News Agency.

The data issued by the Central Bank of Oman indicated that private sector deposits with the banking system witnessed an increase of 9.1 per cent to reach RO 15.9 billion ($41.31 billion) at the end of March 2020.

When looking at the distribution of the total deposits base for the private sector among the various sectors, the figures show that the share of the individuals sector has reached 48.8 per cent, then the non-financial companies and financial companies sectors with a share of approximately 32 per cent and 16.9 per cent respectively, while the remaining 2.3 percent are distributed among other sectors.

On the other hand, the total credit line granted by the banking sector companies in the Sultanate increased by 3.7 per cent to reach RO 26.4 billion ($68.59 billion) at the end of March 2020.