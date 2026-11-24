The acquisition would expand Daman’s offering into life insurance, pension management and long-term savings. Daman already provides health insurance and has expanded into property and casualty cover under PureHealth’s ownership.

Dubai: Daman, the insurance subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-listed PureHealth, has agreed to acquire a 67.5 per cent stake in UAE life insurer Hayah Insurance. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions, PureHealth said on Tuesday. The company did not disclose a purchase price.

PureHealth Chairman Kamal Al Maazmi said the group sees growing demand from employers for structured pension arrangements. Group Chief Executive Officer Shaista Asif said the expanded offering would also help individuals plan for retirement.

PureHealth said it plans to offer retirement savings plans for individuals through Daman and help employers set aside funds for staff end-of-service benefits. The UAE introduced a voluntary end-of-service Savings Scheme in 2023 that allows participating private-sector employers to fund those benefits through monthly contributions to approved investment funds.

Hayah, formerly AXA Green Crescent Insurance Company, covers more than 200,000 people and serves more than 1,000 corporate clients, according to PureHealth. It offers life insurance, loan protection and retirement savings products to individuals and businesses. PureHealth said Hayah would retain its management team and digital operating model after the deal closes.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.