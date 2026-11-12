Save In Gold partners with Moonbug and Spacetoon on a gold bar collection for children

A new collection brings some of the UAE's favourite children's characters to 24-karat gold
UAE-based Save In Gold has launched an officially licensed collection of 24-karat CoComelon gold bars, in partnership with Moonbug Entertainment, the global owner of the children’s franchise, and Spacetoon, one of the region’s leading family entertainment groups.
For generations, gold has been part of life's most meaningful family moments across the Gulf, from welcoming newborns to celebrating Eid, birthdays and graduations. Now, UAE-based Save In Gold is bringing this tradition closer to a new generation through a familiar name in children's entertainment: CoComelon.
The company has announced a partnership with Moonbug Entertainment, the global owner of CoComelon, and Spacetoon, one of the region's leading family entertainment groups, to introduce an officially licensed collection of CoComelon gold bars. The collection is designed for parents, grandparents and caregivers seeking a meaningful gift that combines childhood memories with lasting value.
CoComelon has become one of the world's most recognised children's entertainment brands, reaching millions of families through its educational songs, colourful characters and everyday storytelling. Its popularity among young children in the UAE makes it a natural fit for a collection designed around family gifting.
The partnership also brings Spacetoon's strong regional heritage into the picture. For more than 25 years, Spacetoon has been part of childhood memories across the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye, connecting generations through entertainment. Together, the three companies are creating a unique connection between parents' childhood memories and the experiences they share with their children today.
Beyond its distinctive character designs, the collection maintains the quality standards expected from physical gold. Each bar is made from 24-karat gold with 999.9 purity, refined and packaged locally at Save In Gold's Tigris Refinery in the UAE.
Every product comes in tamper-proof packaging with a serial-numbered certificate of authenticity. Customers can also verify their gold by scanning the QR code on the packaging, providing an additional layer of confidence and transparency.
The collection features four available weights: 1 gram, 2.5 grams, 5 grams and 10 grams. Each weight comes in three designs: JJ, Nina and the iconic CoComelon logo, creating 12 distinctive products.
With options starting from just one gram, the collection makes gold gifting more accessible to families while offering a keepsake that can be treasured for years.
Save In Gold is a UAE-based platform that enables customers to buy and sell physical gold and silver through its mobile app, with options starting from 0.1 gram. The company also provides secure storage and convenient home delivery across the UAE.
The CoComelon collection reflects its ambition to introduce gold to a wider audience, connecting traditional gifting occasions such as newborn celebrations, birthdays, Eid, graduations and the festive season with characters children already love.
By combining globally recognised entertainment brands with locally refined gold, the partnership introduces a fresh approach to a tradition that continues to hold a special place in family life.
The CoComelon gold bar collection is available through the Save In Gold website and mobile app, with home delivery across the UAE, as well as at selected branches in Dubai and Sharjah.
CoComelon and all related trademarks and characters & 2026 Moonbug Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.