Dubai: Citi has appointed Shamsa Al Falasi as CEO of Citibank’s UAE onshore operation. Shamsa will also assume the role of the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) UAE across all Citi entities operating onshore & offshore in the country, the bank said in a statement.
A seasoned banker with almost two decades of experience at Citi, Al Falasi joined the bank as a graduate in 2004 and has since worked in cities such as Dublin, London and Sao Paulo before being appointed as Senior Business and Relationship Manager for the MENA and Turkey region based in the UAE.
In 2015, she was appointed as Head of the Global Subsidiaries Group (GSG) for the UAE and Iraq, a role that was expanded in 2018 to include regional responsibilities as Head of GSG in GCC and Iraq based in the UAE. Since the beginning of 2023, Al-Falasi has served as interim Citi Country Officer (CCO) and interim CEO of Citibank, North Africa UAE Onshore Branch. She will continue to serve as Interim CCO until a permanent appointment is made.
“I am delighted to have the opportunity to be the first Emirati woman to lead Citi’s UAE onshore businesses and operations and contribute to the overall franchise performance, said Al Falasi. “We have a seasoned team in the country, and together we will continue to provide the highest standards of products and services to our clients.”
Ebru Pakcan, CEO of Citi’s Middle East and Africa Cluster said: “This is a landmark appointment which testifies to Shamsa’s talent and leadership skills.”