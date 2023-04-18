Cryptocurrency is an exciting and rapidly evolving investment landscape. It offers great potential for investors who are willing to do their due diligence and take calculated risks. In general, cryptocurrency investment can be profitable in the long term.

However, it's essential to understand that the crypto market is volatile and can be unpredictable. As with any investment, there are risks involved. Therefore, it's essential to research and analyse the fundamentals of each cryptocurrency before investing.

Factors such as market capitalisation, trading volume, adoption rate, and overall community sentiment can be significant indicators of the potential for success in the crypto market.

Here are the five best cryptocurrencies to invest in according to crypto experts:

Renske Verse XDC Enjin Coin ANKR

Renske Verse

Renske Verse is a blockchain-based platform that allows investors to invest in commercial real estate properties in developing nations. The platform is managed by a team who acquire, develop, and manage the properties on behalf of investors.

By tokenising the properties, investors can earn a passive income through quarterly payouts in cryptocurrency. The low minimum investment requirement makes it accessible to invest in commercial real estate without the hassle of property ownership, management, and maintenance.

XDC

The XDC Network is a blockchain platform that combines elements of both centralised and decentralised systems through its hybrid design. The consensus mechanism it employs to validate transactions on the network allows for the creation of hybrid relay bridges that enable communication and interoperability between different blockchains.

The XDC Network also ensures that once a block is added to the blockchain, it cannot be altered or reversed. These features work together to create a blockchain platform that benefits its users by providing smart contract technology to produce cryptographic tokens.

Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a digital asset based on the ERC-20 standard that is specifically designed to cater to the online gaming community. It is used to back the value of blockchain assets created on the Enjin online gaming creation platform, enabling virtual ownership of goods and trading between gamers and community members via smart wallets.

Enjin's technology is used for creating NFTs, gaming, and other distributed apps. The parent company behind Enjin offers blockchain products, including a marketplace, wallet, and developer platform, all built on Enjin Coin. ENJ can be traded on major cryptocurrency exchanges like Coinbase, Binance, and Gemini, allowing users to exchange it for fiat money or other digital currencies.

ANKR

Ankr is a blockchain-based platform that is designed to make Web3 more accessible and efficient for users. The ANKR token is built on the Ethereum network and can be used for a variety of purposes, including staking, governance, payments, and decentralized app creation.