Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) launched the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) platform of the mBridge project – a multi-central bank digital currency (CBDC) common platform for wholesale cross-border payments and settlement. This is the first multi-CBDC platform which has reached the MVP phase, ready for use by early adopters.

The launch, together with the Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub Hong Kong Centre, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the Bank of Thailand, and the Digital Currency Institute of the People’s Bank of China, follows the first cross-border payment of 'Digital Dirham', the CBUAE’s CBDC, to China worth Dh50 million through mBridge. It also marked the first real-value cross-border CBDC payment between a MENA country and a country outside the region on an MVP-ready platform.

To date, a number of UAE licensed financial institutions (LFIs) have been onboarded onto the mBridge platform, with collaborative efforts underway for to accelerate its adoption. Onboarded LFIs are now ready to initiate and process cross-border CBDC payments with their counterparts of the participating jurisdictions. The CBUAE anticipates the growing use of the mBridge platform for cross-border payments among the participating jurisdictions. Ongoing reviews and enhancements are also underway as the platform progresses towards a full production launch.

The mBridge platform is a key initiative under the CBUAE’s Financial Infrastructure Transformation (FIT) programme which seeks to accelerate the digital transformation of the UAE’s financial services sector. The deployment, testing and launch of the mBridge MVP comes as part of the CBUAE’s Phase 1 implementation of its broader CBDC strategy, supported by the use of the Digital Dirham.

Presently, the CBUAE is planning for Phase 2 implementation, which includes domestic CBDC payments and further enhancements of cross-border fund transfers. Utilising distributed ledger technology, the mBridge project aims to connect economies through a multi-CBDC platform to help support international trade and cooperation, whilst overcoming challenges of existing cross-border payment systems and offering efficient, low-cost, and instant cross-border payments settled in central bank money.