Careem Pay, the digital wallet and fintech platform within the Careem Everything App, expands its international remittance services to include ‘Faster Payments’ to the United Kingdom for residents of the UAE.

The new UK remittance service enables customers in the UAE to send money to UK bank accounts using the recipient bank account number and sort code, or the IBAN, allowing remiitors to transfer up to Dh45,000 in a single transaction and up to Dh135,000 monthly.

Mohammad El Saadi, VP of Careem Pay, commented: “Our UK remittance service will be particularly helpful for anyone who makes consistent transfers to the UK, be it to support families back home, make mortgage payments or contribute to other personal investments.”

There are approximately 240,000 British expats residing in the UAE as of 2023. The UK received over $2.9 billion from the UAE in less than one year. The Careem Pay international remittance service to India and Pakistan has been adopted by expats across the UAE.