The eight-member board will be chaired by Obaid Bin Humaid Al Tayer

ABU DHABI. As part of its plan to modernise work mechanisms in the federal government, the UAE Cabinet has restructured the Board of Directors of the Emirates Development Bank, EDB.

The eight-member board will be chaired by Obaid Bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and will serve a three-year term.

The EDB was established to contribute to the economic and social development of the UAE as a key partner in providing financial services for development.