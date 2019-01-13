Small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) such as the above look to banks and financial institutions to help them run their businesses successfully. Globally, there is estimated to be over 500 million SMEs that contribute significantly to countries’ economies and employment. The UAE is home to about 350,000 SMEs (defined based on business turnover and employee headcount for trading, manufacturing and services sectors respectively) that employ three-fourths of the country’s working population and contribute to 40 per cent of the nation’s GDP. For the banking sector, business banking customers are an important segment that make up about a tenth of industry revenues as well as provide access to wealthy owners and salaried employees for retail banking services.