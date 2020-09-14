Dubai: Bahrain's asset management company Investcorp has added a third Chinese investment within weeks - this time it's in healthcare. It has launched a platform to pick up exposure in Chinese healthcare companies.
As part of this, Investcorp has acquired minority stakes in Lu Daopei Medical Group and WeDoctor. The new platform "advances Investcorp’s Asia growth strategy and aims to create a highly curated portfolio of primary and secondary stakes in sector leading Chinese healthcare companies that have remained resilient through the pandemic," the company said in a statement.
Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman of Investcorp, said: “Investcorp has been actively growing its presence in Asia as part of our strategy to provide our global clients with exposure to the strongest sectors and geographies. The progress we have delivered on our expansion in Asia over the last two years has enabled us to take this significant next step in launching our first stand-alone investment platform in China."
Solid presence
Founded in 2001, Lu Daopei Medical Group (LDP) has become a leading private specialist in the field of hematology in China and a pioneer in bone marrow transplantation. It operates four hospitals in Beijing and Shanghai and is "now the largest bone marrow transplant group for leukemia treatment in the world".
WeDoctor is an online healthcare services company founded in 2010. The company has more than 240 million registered users for its online appointment booking, prescription and diagnosis services. The company builds, owns and operates one of China’s largest digital healthcare infrastructure platforms by linking hospitals and doctors with patients, pharmacies, insurance programmes and financial services.