Issue was due to human error and Australian bank says it takes full responsibility

Image Credit: Reuters

Tokyo: National Australia Bank Ltd. has begun contacting about 13,000 customers whose personal information was breached in violation of its data security policies.

Data including names, dates of birth and contact details were uploaded to the servers of two data service companies without authorisation, the Melbourne-based lender said Friday in a statement.

The issue was due to human error and the bank takes full responsibility, Chief Data Officer Glenda Crisp said. “We take the privacy and the protection of customer information extremely seriously and I sincerely apologise to affected customers.”