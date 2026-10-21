Aldar and ADIB unveil co-branded cards with enhanced rewards across Abu Dhabi's lifestyle destinations

Visa Infinite and Visa Platinum cards offer a range of rewards and lifestyle benefits
Aldar and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), two of Abu Dhabi’s leading institutions, announced today the launch of two co-branded covered cards, offering customers enhanced rewards and exclusive benefits across Aldar’s diverse portfolio of residential, education, hospitality and retail destinations.
The ADIB Aldar Visa Infinite and ADIB Aldar Visa Platinum Covered Cards are linked to Darna, Aldar’s digital loyalty programme, enabling customers to earn rewards on eligible everyday spending and access additional benefits across the Aldar ecosystem. Cardholders can earn up to 10% value back in Darna Points on eligible spending across participating Aldar malls, hotels, golf courses, restaurants, and entertainment venues, as well as up to 1.5% on eligible Aldar property purchases and spending at Aldar Education.
Through the partnership, customers can enjoy enhanced rewards across some of Abu Dhabi’s leading shopping and lifestyle destinations, including Yas Mall, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, Mamsha Al Saadiyat and Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain. The rewards will also extend to SaadiyatGrove, Aldar’s upcoming luxury retail and lifestyle destination in the heart of Saadiyat Cultural District, which will bring together more than 100 of the world’s leading brands, including 20 new-to-region concepts, alongside signature dining and curated lifestyle experiences.
Faisal Falaknaz, Group Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer at Aldar, said: “This partnership brings together two Abu Dhabi-born brands that share a commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences. Darna was created to connect and reward customers across the Aldar ecosystem, and by partnering with ADIB, we are significantly expanding that opportunity and giving customers more ways to earn and benefit across our residential communities, schools, malls and hotels. Importantly, the partnership extends rewards to eligible property spend, creating meaningful value around one of our customers’ most significant purchases.”
Amit Malhotra, Global Head of Retail Banking at ADIB, said: “At ADIB, we are committed to embedding our services more deeply into our customers’ daily lives by creating meaningful value beyond traditional banking. Our partnership with Aldar brings together two trusted UAE brands to deliver a proposition that is closely aligned with how our customers live, spend, and engage every day. Through the Live Aldar app, customers can seamlessly track, manage and redeem their Darna Points across a diverse ecosystem spanning communities, education, retail, and hospitality, transforming everyday transactions into a more rewarding and connected experience.”
Mario Makary, Vice President and Country Manager for the UAE at Visa, said: “Payments are becoming much more connected to how people live, travel, shop and spend their time. This collaboration with ADIB and Aldar brings payments and rewards together in a way that gives customers more value from their everyday spending and connects them to experiences across the UAE. We’re pleased to work with our partners to make payments more relevant, rewarding and seamless for consumers.”
Available in two tiers, Visa Infinite and Visa Platinum, the covered cards offer a range of rewards and lifestyle benefits, including:
• Welcome Rewards: Receive up to 20,000 Darna Points, equivalent to Dh1,000, upon sign-up, with rewards varying by card tier and subject to qualifying conditions.
• Darna Rewards: Earn up to 10% value back in Darna Points across eligible Aldar retail and hospitality spending, up to 1.5% on eligible Aldar property purchases and education spending and up to 2% on eligible international spending.
• Complimentary Darna Status: Receive Darna Gold or Platinum status, depending on card tier, unlocking additional rewards and exclusive benefits.
• Travel and Lifestyle Privileges: Enjoy complimentary access to more than 1,000 airport lounges worldwide, complimentary valet parking up to four times per month at selected UAE locations and roadside assistance, subject to card tier and eligibility.
• Annual Fee Waiver: From the second year onwards, cardholders can benefit from an annual fee waiver when spending Dh30,000 in foreign currencies or Dh75,000 across local and international transactions in the preceding year.
The Darna digital loyalty platform is a core part of the Live Aldar ecosystem, which brings together all lifestyle propositions, offering Aldar customers a digital one-stop shop to earn rewards and benefits on their purchases. The partnership with ADIB further strengthens this proposition by making it easier for customers to earn and redeem rewards acrosseveryday transactions and lifestyle experiences.
Through the Live Aldar app, ADIB Aldar Visa cardholders can discover participating destinations and offers, track their Darna Points and redeem rewards across Aldar’s portfolio.