Al Ansari Exchange appoints Ali Al Najjar as CEO

According to the company, Al Najjar will lead efforts to diversify revenue streams , expand business lines , and enhance operational sustainability, with a continued focus on financial inclusion across the region.

Al Najjar has spent more than two decades at the UAE-based remittance and foreign exchange provider, holding senior roles that shaped its operational and strategic direction. His appointment comes as the company pursues growth through digital services and product innovation.

Al Ansari Exchange, one of the UAE’s largest exchange houses, is known for its extensive branch network and growing digital platforms, catering to both retail customers and corporate clients.

Al Najjar, commenting on his new role, said: “I am honoured to take on this responsibility and lead Al Ansari Exchange into its next chapter. I look forward to working with the talented team to achieve our strategic goals and deliver value to our stakeholders.”

Rashed A. Al Ansari, Group CEO of Al Ansari Financial Services, said the appointment underscores the group’s strategy for long-term growth. “His leadership and vision will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and innovation at Al Ansari Exchange,” he said.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.