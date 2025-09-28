Al Ansari Exchange appoints Ali Al Najjar as CEO

Al Najjar has spent more than two decades at the UAE remittance and forex provider
Dubai: Al Ansari Exchange LLC, a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC, has named Ali Al Najjar as its new Chief Executive Officer.
Al Najjar has spent more than two decades at the UAE-based remittance and foreign exchange provider, holding senior roles that shaped its operational and strategic direction. His appointment comes as the company pursues growth through digital services and product innovation.
According to the company, Al Najjar will lead efforts to diversify revenue streams, expand business lines, and enhance operational sustainability, with a continued focus on financial inclusion across the region.
Rashed A. Al Ansari, Group CEO of Al Ansari Financial Services, said the appointment underscores the group’s strategy for long-term growth. “His leadership and vision will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and innovation at Al Ansari Exchange,” he said.
Al Najjar, commenting on his new role, said: “I am honoured to take on this responsibility and lead Al Ansari Exchange into its next chapter. I look forward to working with the talented team to achieve our strategic goals and deliver value to our stakeholders.”
Al Ansari Exchange, one of the UAE’s largest exchange houses, is known for its extensive branch network and growing digital platforms, catering to both retail customers and corporate clients.
