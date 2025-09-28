GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

Al Ansari Exchange appoints Ali Al Najjar as CEO

Al Najjar has spent more than two decades at the UAE remittance and forex provider

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Ali Al Najjar was Chief Operating Officer, Al Ansari Exchange.
Ali Al Najjar was Chief Operating Officer, Al Ansari Exchange.

Dubai: Al Ansari Exchange LLC, a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC, has named Ali Al Najjar as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Al Najjar has spent more than two decades at the UAE-based remittance and foreign exchange provider, holding senior roles that shaped its operational and strategic direction. His appointment comes as the company pursues growth through digital services and product innovation.

According to the company, Al Najjar will lead efforts to diversify revenue streams, expand business lines, and enhance operational sustainability, with a continued focus on financial inclusion across the region.

Rashed A. Al Ansari, Group CEO of Al Ansari Financial Services, said the appointment underscores the group’s strategy for long-term growth. “His leadership and vision will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and innovation at Al Ansari Exchange,” he said.

Al Najjar, commenting on his new role, said: “I am honoured to take on this responsibility and lead Al Ansari Exchange into its next chapter. I look forward to working with the talented team to achieve our strategic goals and deliver value to our stakeholders.”

Al Ansari Exchange, one of the UAE’s largest exchange houses, is known for its extensive branch network and growing digital platforms, catering to both retail customers and corporate clients.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE remittance

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Stock exchange remit

More Indian expats in UAE remit as rupee drops to 24.03

2m read
Ali Al Najjar, Chief Operating Officer, Al Ansari Exchange

Indian rupee depreciation boosts remittance activity

2m read
Ali Al Najjar, Chief Operating Officer at Al Ansari Exchange

Honouring India’s legacy, celebrating its future

1m read
Ali Al Najjar, Chief Operating Officer, Al Ansari Exchange

Al Ansari Exchange celebrates Pakistan Independence Day

2m read